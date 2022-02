Облако солнечной плазмы достигнет Земли 2 февраля: что это значит?

A G2 Watch is in effect for 2 Feb due to anticipated CME arrival. Additionally, a G1 Watch is in place for 3 Feb, due to lingering CME effects. Please visit https://t.co/5pnMI7JC8n for the full story regarding this activity and visit https://t.co/YLUbTRM02y for the latest info. pic.twitter.com/3auNCbFGBo