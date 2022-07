Грузинский гроссмейстер переизбран на пост президента Европейского шахматного союза

𝐌𝐫. 𝐙𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐀𝐳𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐢 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞-𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐂𝐔 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭!

The ticket of Mr. Zurab Azmaiparashvili was elected with 44 votes in favour 2 blank and 3 invalid ballots in a total of 49 votes cast. Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/8xRyG9vUUy