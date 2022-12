ЕС профинансирует прокладку электрокабеля по дну Черного моря в Грузию

Economic and Investment Plan of #EasternPartnership ⏩️ €17b

It includes 📌 transport projects, eg. Railways ensuring Green lanes & reinforcing trade routes to the 🇪🇺📌digital connectivity projects, eg. Fibre optic cable under the Black Sea

📌 electricity cable, eg. 🇬🇪🇪🇺cable⤵️ pic.twitter.com/koegk8M9qF