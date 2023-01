В "Грузинской мечте" резко ответили главе МИД Эстонии

I discussed stopping Russia’s war in #Ukraine & needed aid to 🇺🇦 during a 📞 call w/ #Georgia FM @iliadarch today.

I said that 🇪🇪 stands with 🇬🇪 on their path to #EU🇪🇺.

I also expressed concern over the health of @SaakashviliM & called to give opportunity for his treatment abroad